The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says nearly three dozen applications linked to wanted gaming consultant Iosif Galea have been halted by the gaming authority. In another story, the newspaper says the Prime Minister will be attending an informal dinner on the fringes of a NATO summit.

The Malta Independent leads with Henley & Partners claim that some 300 millionaires are expected to move to Malta.

In another story on the car mileage scam, Malta Today says that scammed motorists are attempting to resell their cars to other unsuspecting buyers.

L-Orizzont leads with the story of a regular blood donor who convinced others to take his example.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the party did not want the financial sector to remain overtaken by bureaucracy.