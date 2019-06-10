These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Nationalist Party MPs have given Adrian Delia until Tuesday to consider his future and then step aside as leader of the party.

The newspaper also reports that residents of a block in Guardamangia are traumatised after a wall in the building adjacent to an excavation site collapsed.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports on the situation at Mount Carmel, citing insiders as saying the hospital is reminiscent of scenes from Florence Nightingale’s era.

The newspaper also quotes Council of Europe rapporteur Peter Omtzigt as saying the Maltese government should adopt Venice Commission reforms in one go as a package, rather than in piecemeal fashion.

Malta Today writes that a long-time friend and business associate of Adrian Delia has accused the PN leader of "spin" in his claims that he had never opened a Jersey bank account investigated by the FIAU.

The newspaper also reports that a university study has found traces of fireworks chemicals in tap water.

It-Torċa reports that Air Malta is considering maintenance services for newly-created airline Malta Air.

Il-Mument writes that Adrian Delia held his first meeting with Gozo PN members.

Kulħadd reports on trouble within the PN, writing that an initial deadline handed to Adrian Delia has passed and pressure is now mounting on sectional committees to stick their necks out and condemn him.