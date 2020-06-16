All national newspapers on Tuesday lead with a magistrate's order to the acting police commissioner to investigate his predecessor Lawrence Cutajar following further revelations in court over alleged breaches in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

In other stories, Times of Malta interviews the former commissioner who has denied tipping off the murder middleman Melvin Theuma about his impending arrest but concedes that public perception may be against him and his former colleagues.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority has published the proposed development brief for the site around the former Jerma Palace Hotel.

L-Orizzont quotes deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne saying that large masses of people should still be avoided.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying that Castille is still drowning in criminality.