The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the police are receiving up to 20 reports a day from victims of convincing emails and text messages about parcel deliveries that are actually scams to defraud people of up to €5,000. In another story, the newspaper says industry figures warn that hopes of a post-COVID return to normality this summer for the hard-hit language schools sector are at risk due to teacher shortages.

Malta Today says that the country’s veto on sports betting rules has proved to be a stumbling block in a Financial Action Task Force review.

The Malta Independent says that the electrification of vehicles and efficient buildings is part of Malta's strategy for carbon neutrality by 2050.

L-Orizzont says 1,603 fines were given by the new speed cameras at the Coast Road in three weeks.

In-Nazzjon reports about a visit Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech paid to artisans at Ta’ Qali.