The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying Chris Cardona will be stepping down as Labour Party deputy leader for party affairs but says no resignation had been forthcoming by the time of going to print. In another story, the newspaper says Malta’s most senior financial crimes investigator Ian Abdilla says he was only informed murder suspect Yorgen Fenech wanted to speak to him about major corruption scandals after the businessman had already been charged and was no longer willing to speak.

The Malta Independent says the FIAU will have addressed all Moneyval recommendations by September.

Malta Today says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is unfazed by the suggestions that his former chief of staff Keith Schembri was implicated in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

L-Orizzont says family therapists have not observed an increase in separation cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-Nazzjon leads with Adrian Delia’s speech in Parliament saying that Prime Minister Robert Abela only took decisions when it was too late.