The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo saying that Malta does not deserve to be greylisted by global money laundering assessors. In another story, the father of a man who has been missing since New Year’s Eve appeals for divers to find his son so the family can “give him a decent funeral”.

The Malta Independent quotes Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia saying that the Labour Party is in transition from focusing on the economy to the environment.

L-Orizzont says that 330 families have been given suitable accommodation under the renting to help scheme.

In-Nazzjon says that PN leader Bernard Grech has written an open letter to the Financial Action Task Force.