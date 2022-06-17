The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the price of local dairy products is set to increase again next week except for plain and flavoured fresh milk. This is to compensate for the growing expenses incurred by herdsmen.

In another story, the newspaper says that a quarter of the Maltese workforce is foreign.

The Malta Independent says the police have been ordered by a court to exhibit Yorgen Fenech’s emails in Mark Camilleri’s libel case.

In-Nazzjon leads with a news conference given by the nurses’ union in which nurses say the minister could not care less about nurses.