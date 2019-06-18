The following are the top stories in Tuesday’s front pages.

Times of Malta says Bank of Valletta is in a race against time after confirming on Monday its last correspondent bank for US dollar transactions is pulling the plug on its relationship with Malta’s local bank in December. In another story, the newspaper says extensive plans for the restoration of the imperilled Fort Ricasoli were given the go-ahead by the Planning Authority on Monday, six years after they were submitted.

The Malta Independent says that the new construction regulations call for a geotechnical design report and stipulate harsher fines.

L-Orizzont says the regulations place a bigger responsibility on architects.

In-Nazzjon says a foreign couple has alleged they lost their baby as a result of bureaucracy at Mater Dei Hospital.