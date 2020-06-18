All Thursday’s national newspapers report the appointment of Anton Teuma as the new Bishop of Gozo on their front pages.

In other stories, Times of Malta says people living in Malta are more likely than any other EU nation to accept facial recognition in exchange for services from private companies.

The Malta Independent says that an election to replace the PL’s former deputy leader Chris Cardona will be held in July.

L-Orizzont says Mario Bonnici is uncontested for Malta Union of Teachers president.

In-Nazzjon reports testimony from court that following Labour’s electoral victory, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspect Yorgen Fenech wanted to go ahead with the assassination.