The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Planning Authority has been ordered to pay over €331,000 in damages after turning down a permit for a garden centre on protected land but then allowing a supermarket to be built there once the land was sold to Charles Polidano. In another story, the newspaper says Prime Minister Robert Abela is the only cabinet member who has failed to openly state what was his income last year in his annual asset filings.

The Malta Independent says that more than 200 lawyers are opposing the proposed changes to the legal profession.

L-Orizzont says that Malta Air, a subsidiary that had been set up between Air Malta and Ryan Air, is expected to have six new aircraft working on its routes this year.

In-Nazzjon leads with a meeting between PN leader Bernard Grech and the Richmond Foundation in which Grech says the PN aims to reach excellence in mental health.