Times of Malta leads with a protest organised by Moviment Graffitti on Tuesday in the wake of three building collapses in two months because of excavation works on adjoining sites. In another story, it says Nationalist MPs faced leader Adrian Delia in the evening, a day after a chaotic executive committee meeting which saw the party’s media head resign.

The Malta Independent also leads with the protest and the PN’s marathon meeting.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association saying that Malta was becoming a construction site experience for tourists.

L-Orizzont says 464 local councillors have taken their oath of office.