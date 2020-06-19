The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia on Thursday issued a sworn declaration denying he was ever approached by Yorgen Fenech, or anyone else, with a financial offer to undermine the campaign of any PN election candidate. In another story, the newspaper says passengers flying out of Malta found to have fever at the airport will not be allowed to board their flight until a COVID-19 test result comes back negative.

The Malta Independent says the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses received complaints about foreign nurses employed at the Gozo General Hospital.

L-Orizzont refers to a study carried out by ĠEMMA saying it showed that the people’s confidence was rising.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that the Labour Party always resorts to lies whenever it is in crisis.