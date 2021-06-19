These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a scientist noting that large particles that carry toxic substances in the air are on the rise as a result of construction and increased traffic.



The newspaper also reports that a delivery drone that can be used to quickly transport urgent supplies completed its first test flight from Malta to Comino on Friday.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to a National Statistics Office analysis that found that asylum seeker arrivals by boat had declined by 33 per cent in 2020.

The newspaper also highlights a warning by an entertainment sector lobby group that COVID-19 restrictions should be relaxed “before the situation explodes”.

L-Orizzont leads with a statement by General Workers’ Union secretary-general Josef Bugeja, who said that the union had protected the health and safety of workers throughout the pandemic.

The newspaper also reports that former GWU boss Tony Zarb has been appointed head of the union’s pensioners group.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech speaking at a Malta Employers Association event, in which he said that it was crucial for the country to have good governance.



The newspaper also gives prominence to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, saying Dalli has contradicted herself when discussing energy supply costs.