All national newspapers today lead with the easing of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Times of Malta says most restrictions will be lifted by Friday but no mass gatherings or contact sport will be allowed for the time being. In another story, the newspaper reports on the continuation of Melvin Theuma’s court hearing and says Labour Party deputy leader Chris Cardona has denied testimony linking him to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, describing this as lies and an attempt to frame him by those really involved.

The Malta Independent says Theuma told the court he recalled seeing former Assistant Commissioner Silvio Valletta at Yorgen Fenech’s ranch.

In-Nazzjon says a mobile phone belonging to Cardona was found in the sea near the Marsa warehouses.

L-Orizzont says the reopening of the airport is positive news for workers.