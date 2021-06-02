The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says two brothers arraigned for their alleged role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia have written to the European Commissioner for Justice, accusing the government of a conflict of interest in its assessment of their pardon request because they had implicated a present and former minister.

The Malta Independent quotes the president of the Malta Football Association saying that halting sports events has put the national team at a disadvantage.

Malta Today says food delivery companies have warned that a 50% pay cut for couriers is unacceptable.

L-Orizzont says the police are investigating the abduction of two children out of the country.

In-Nazzjon says there have been more positive reactions to the Nationalist Party’s electricity tariffs refund initiative.