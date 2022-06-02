The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a court heard on Wednesday that gaming consultant Iosif Galea had wired former Malta Gaming Authority chief technical officer Jason Farrugia €130,600 in 177 transactions.

The newspaper also speaks to the owner of a Paceville restaurant and his brother, where a man attacked patrons with a knife and glass bottles on Tuesday night, who said they may well have saved people’s lives.

It also says that the fast ferry services between Malta and Gozo, launched a year ago, have not yet reached the financial goals of their operators.

The Malta Independent says that an FIAU fine to Satabank has been slashed from €327,500 to €68,000.

L-Orizzont leads with an article on a young blind musician.

In-Nazzjon says that the Police Officers' Union is calling for the resignation of the Attorney General.