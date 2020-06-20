These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta splashes with its exclusive collaboration with Reuters, which revealed how Yorgen Fenech’s company 17 Black made millions off an Enemalta deal in Montenegro.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the prime minister’s reaction to that report. Robert Abela said the matter merited a full investigation.

The Malta Independent also gives front-page prominence to Times of Malta’s Enemalta revelations.

In a secondary story, the newspaper reports on an IT expert’s testimony on Friday about Chris Cardona and his mobile phone, in relation to brothel allegations made against the former minister.

L-Orizzont chooses to lead with the prime minister’s press conference announcing the Venice Commission’s concluded opinion on Malta’s rule of law reforms. Abela called it a “historic day for democracy”.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s reaction to the 17 Black-Montenegro allegations. Party leader Adrian Delia said the prime minister should sack both Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi, who now serve as backbench MPs.