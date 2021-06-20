The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a large volume of transactions during Malta’s initial push for crypto business was flagged as “problematic” by global experts reviewing Malta’s anti-money laundering regime. The newspaper also reports that MEP Roberta Metsola has rejected an offer by Bernard Grech to be parachuted into the role of party deputy leader.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the environment minister wants a policy on aesthetics introduced. It also says the hospital saw an increase in admissions over attempted suicide during the height of the pandemic.

MaltaToday says Malta could be pushed to the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force despite obtaining higher anti-money laundering compliance ratings than other European countries.

On the same theme, Illum says Malta is battling American political pressure to be put on the financial services grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

KullĦadd says European figures on early school leavers do not paint the real picture in Malta. Talks are being held on how data is compiled. It also says 110 new streets were built in five months.

Il-Mument says the PN is promising to build a new hospital in Gozo. It also says three ministers have failed to deliver a promised home for the elderly in Gozo.

It-Torċa focuses on growing problems in Gzira, especially those caused by a huge volume of traffic and related emissions.