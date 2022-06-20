The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how the former head of the EU's anti-fraud office reported his suspicions that political maneuvering in Malta was hindering local action against former European Commissioner John Dalli. It also reports that the Malta Tourism Authority has blamed the COVID-19 situation for a spike in its spending.

The Malta Independent says a number of residents of Sliema are considering legal action over excessive noise after no enforcement was taken against an entertainment venue. It also says that three Gozitans have raised over €7,000 for three Ukrainian orphans in Slovakia.

l-orizzont highlights the fears of the victim of domestic violence because of the presence of firearms at home.

In-Nazzjon says a family that was among the victims of the Zurrieq double decker bus tragedy is seeking compensation in a UK court. Two tourists were killed and 21 injured when the bus crashed into an overhanging tree branch in 2018. It also reports how Christian Borg is in line to win a tender to provide transport for law court officials despite himself facing serious charges. Borg is accused of involvement in an alleged abduction.