The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

Times of Malta reveals that Daphne Caruana Galizia suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech told investigators in November that (then) Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had asked him if his chief of staff Keith Schembri had featured in recordings secretly taken by murder middleman Melvin Theuma. Muscat denied the claims.

The newspaper also reports that Labour continues to hold a strong lead over the PN in an opinion poll, as Opposition leader Adrian Delia performs poorly.

The Malta Independent on Sunday, however, quotes PN General Secretary Francis Zammit Dimech as saying that Adrian Delia is the PN's best asset to reach out to the people. It also reports that air pollution has, so far, remained low as virus restrictions are lifted.

MaltaToday says Melvin Theuma discussed a pardon with an associate of Yorgen Fenech even before he was arrested.

Illum says Prime Minister Robert Abela is considering an early election.

It-Torċa quotes the GWU secretary for maritime and aviation saying that many jobs had been saved through sacrifices.

KullĦadd says PN representatives on the electoral commission objected to the name of a proposed new party when an application for its registration was made, as the PN wants to use the name instead. The application, with the name Partit Popolari, was filed by Paul Salamone as leader, Adriano Spiteri as secretary and Mario Attard.