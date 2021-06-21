The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that commercial companies are losing millions of euro as a result of scam emails, with scammers even hacking company emails. It also reports that confirmed cases of sexually transmitted infections have increased by about a third in recent months as COVID-19 social restrictions have been eased.

The Malta Independent says a crowdfunding campaign to fight the db group's Pembroke project has raised €18,000. It also reports that an application for a development permit for greenhouses and solar panels in Gozo has been recommended for refusal because of the visual impact of the project.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that he is doing all he can to restore credibility for the country. The newspaper also refers to the risk of Malta being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force, saying the prime minister was lying in order to blame others for a situation which was Labour's own making.

L-orizzont gives prominence to remarks by the prime minister that Malta must remain cautious in its gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.