The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how a co-owner of More Supermarket found that €2.4 million were unaccounted for in the company books. It also reports that former prime minister Joseph Muscat has denied claims by the former head of the EU anti-fraud agency that political maneuvers were made in Malta to drop a police investigation into alleged bribery involving then European Commissioner John Dalli.

The Malta Independent says a Chinese tourism operator hopes to include Malta in a tour package, bringing thousands to the country. It also reports that people aged over 65 are receiving a second invitation to take the second booster shot as Covid cases rise.

In-Nazzjon focuses on two recent criminal cases, including how a man was allegedly pushed down a flight of stairs to his death and, in a separate case, how two Albanian hitmen were allegedly commissioned to assault a man in Sliema. The newspaper also says that several Labour MPs are uncomfortable with the government's go-ahead for late-night open-air music in Valletta.

l-orizzont leads with an address by the general secretary of the General Workers Union to a conference on skills of the future and artificial intelligence. He highlighted the changing labour sector. The newspaper also reports that in 2021 the Housing Authority evicted people in 80 cases after finding benefit fraud.