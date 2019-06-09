These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday. The Times of Malta reports that the db Group is considering its legal options, after a court ripped up a permit for its €300m City Centre project. The Malta Independent reports that a US-based think-tank has cited Malta as one of 28 countries which may have breached sanctions imposed against North Korea. L-Orizzont gives top billing to a five-year prison sentence handed down to Liam Debono, a teenager who is facing attempted murder charges in a separate case. The newspaper also reports that the PN’s internal sniping against its own leader Adrian Delia continues. In-Nazzjon leads with news that the school which Elisa Buhagiar attended has cancelled a concert as staff and students mourn her loss. Elisa, 10, was killed in a car crash on Thursday.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.