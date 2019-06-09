These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.
The Times of Malta reports that the db Group is considering its legal options, after a court ripped up a permit for its €300m City Centre project.
The Malta Independent reports that a US-based think-tank has cited Malta as one of 28 countries which may have breached sanctions imposed against North Korea.
L-Orizzont gives top billing to a five-year prison sentence handed down to Liam Debono, a teenager who is facing attempted murder charges in a separate case. The newspaper also reports that the PN’s internal sniping against its own leader Adrian Delia continues.
In-Nazzjon leads with news that the school which Elisa Buhagiar attended has cancelled a concert as staff and students mourn her loss. Elisa, 10, was killed in a car crash on Thursday.
