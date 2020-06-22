The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how inspections have confirmed an increase in skiving by workers engaged in a community work scheme in Gozo.

The newspaper also reports how contractor Polidano is blaming specifications in a contract, for cracks that have developed in the Ċirkewwa terminal building's ferry bridge.

The Malta Independent quotes PN General Secretary Francis Zammit Dimech as saying that the PN's financial situation is now 'more stable'.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia urging all to work together for a better future.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a denied by Joseph Muscat that he met Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Caruana Galizia murder, and asked him if Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff, is mentioned in any recordings.