The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the police believe that a detonator found hidden at sea is the same type as that used in the car bomb murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newsaper also quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana saying greylisting of Malta by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would be unjust and detrimental.

Also reporting on the risk of greylisting, The Malta Independent quotes the finance minister saying that Malta is making changes to its anti-money laundering regime in good faith, and will continue to do so. The newspaper also reports that the EU is forging ahead with new SLAPP rules and Malta has agreed with a binding framework. SLAPP are cross border lawsuits aimed at silencing journalists.

In-Nazzjon reports that the vote in the FATF is a 'closed box'. The outcome will be known on Wednesday. In other stories, it reports on the arms find at the seabed at Miġra l-Ferħa and the government's dismissal of a second pardon request by the Degiorgio brothers, who stand accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The denial of the pardon is the lead story in l-orizzont. In other stories, it reports that contractors are complaining about being asked to pay permit fees to put up hoarding and scaffolding even though they argue they do so as a safety measure for pedestrians and motorists.