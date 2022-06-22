The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.
Times of Malta reports that construction magnate Charles Polidano (Ċaqnu) has paid up at least €20 million in a new deal to settle overdue tax. It also reports that according to an EU-wide survey, the Maltese are feeling a deterioration of living standards as a result of the Ukraine war.
The Malta Independent and MaltaToday report that Ryanair will build an aircraft maintenance facility in Malta.
MaltaToday also asks if a future in football administration beckons for former prime minister Joseph Muscat. He is in the running to become chairman of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association.
The Malta Independent reports a major spike in new COVID-19 cases on the day five patients died after testing positive.
In-Nazzjon reports how a man was found dead in a room at Għajn Tuffieħa after being missing for days. It also reports that the Police Commissioner will not give evidence about the Electrogas power station before the Public Accounts Committee.
L-orizzont quotes the general secretary of the General Workers' Union saying that no workers should be prejudiced for responsibly taking cannabis.
