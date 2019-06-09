The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says a scheme to help give unemployed people the skills to find a job, run by the General Workers’ Union, has cost the government €30 million but has only helped 44 participants move on to productive work. In another story, the newspaper says a study has revealed that one in every five Maltese students gets angry when foreign children demand the same rights as them and believe that some are inferior.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says there is a wall of silence surrounding the presence of Neville Gafa at diplomatic talks in Tripoli.

MaltaToday says the church had released land tapped for a cruise port for just €200,000.

Kullħadd says the vacated posts within the Nationalist Party are increasing tensions between the party’s different factions.

Illum says Minister Helena Dalli is aiming for the post of European Commissioner but no decision has been taken so far.

Il-Mument says Transport Minister Ian Borg has been to the United States to prepare himself for the eventual election for the Labour leadership post.

It-Torċa quotes a representative of the Federation of Estate Agents saying that the proposed regulations would remove responsibility.