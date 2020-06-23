The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The headlines are dominated by testimony in court on Monday by Keith Schembri, former chief of staff to the prime minister.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report how Schembri told the court that then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had told him to tell Yorgen Fenech, the chief suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, not to leave the island.

In-Nazzjon leads with an appeal by Adrian Delia to Labour MPs to put Malta's interest first and not the interests of those who had robbed it. The appeal was made in parliament when he hit out against corruption. The newspaper also says there was an intimate friendship between Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech.

L-orizzont prominently reports Keith Schembri's claim that Delia requested €50,000 from Yorgen Fenech in order to undermine David Casa's European Parliament re-election campaign.