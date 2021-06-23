The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta says last ditch talks have been held between Maltese and US officials ahead of a secret vote in the FTF which could see Malta greylisted as a financial jurisdiction. It also says that a weapons cache found on the seabed on Monday included some 40 rifles and machine guns.

The Malta Independent looks ahead at the FATF vote today and says the gaming industry operational and reputational consequences. In a secondary story it quotes the Standards Commissioner saying government adverts should be sufficiently relevant to justify the expenditure of public funds.

MaltaToday likewise leads with the forthcoming FATF vote, describing it as D-Day. It also says the Degiorgio brothers have filed multiple cases over the rejection of their pardon requests by the government.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the court cases launched by the Degiorgio brothers. In its main story it quotes the leader of the opposition saying the PN wants to see public investment in people because human resources as key to economic success. It also says the Maksar brothers have through their legal team denied any link to the weapons found on the seabed on Monday.

l-orizzont reports that Transport Malta's enforcement section has so far this year made 893 inspections at sea. It also says a Naxxar building will house women who have completed the Caritas drug rehabilitation programme.