The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that PN leader Adrian Delia is to face a confidence vote in the party's general council. It also reports that over 1,000 people have requested a ban on their own gambling. They have asked to be banned from casinos and other gaming parlours in an attempt to break their habit.

The Malta Independent says the Church commission is updating its policies to reflect the Vatican's sex reporting law. The newspaper also quotes the new Valletta mayor saying the capital needs more funds for special projects.

In-Nazzjon reports that more than 760 migrants have arrived in Malta in the past few months. It also says the government is in no hurry to resolve pending issues involving midwives at Mater Dei Hospital.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying the main principle underlying the changes to the construction laws is that no one can shirk responsibility. It also reports that the risks of suicide increase in hot weather.