The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday. The headlines are dominated by the Labour Party's decision to expel Konrad Mizzi from its parliamentary group, and the appointment of a new police commissioner.

Times of Malta reports how the members of the Labour Party's parliamentary group and its executive voted almost unanimously to kick Mizzi out of the parliamentary group.

In its second story, the newspaper reports how the head of the police economic crimes unit has been replaced.

Malta Today reports how Mizzi was removed after defiantly resisting moves for him to resign. It also says that Enemalta has denied knowledge of involvement by Yorgen Fenech's secret company 17 Black in its acquisition of a Montenegro wind farm.

In-Nazzjon says Konrad Mizzi's expulsion proves how right the PN was over the past few years.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont relegate Mizzi's expulsion to their second item. In their top story they report how the new police commissioner has 'guaranteed 100%' that all corruption claims will be investigated.