The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and l-orizzont dedicate their front page to Prime Minister Robert Abela's comments that the decision to add Malta to an international financial crime watchdog’s grey list on Wednesday was “unjust”.

Times of Malta reports that according to Abela, most concerns flagged by global assessors had been addressed.

The Malta Independent also reports that 7,000 people will receive their second Astra Zeneca jab earlier than planned as a precaution against the Delta variant.

l-orizzont meanwhile also carries an article about a new collective agreement for drivers of members of the judiciary.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech to set up a national task force to address the FATF greylisting.