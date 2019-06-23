The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that there is confusion about whether the PN statute allows a no-confidence motion to be moved against the party leader.

The Malta Independent says the president of the PN council has not received the petition calling for the no-confidence vote. In its main story, however, the newspaper reports how a Maltese company is expanding a container terminal in Latvia.

In-Nazzjon says the government has voted against a PN amendment in parliament for babies in the womb to be granted protection.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the publication of new construction site rules. It quotes minister Ian Borg saying the purpose is to protect the people. The newspaper also reports concerns by author Trevor Zahra that many in the service industry in Malta do not speak Maltese. In another story, the newspaper also highlights concerns that women reporting abuse to the police are not finding protection.