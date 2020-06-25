The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with a claim made in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry that Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of complicity to murder the journalist, knew well ahead about plans for an early election in June 2017.

It also reports that minor construction projects that may pose a serious hazard to workers are going under the safety watchdog’s radar, the National Audit Office has reported.

The Malta Independent also reports that the Gozo SPCA is still waiting for a 24/7 animal welfare service.

In-Nazzjon says the government of Robert Abela 'continues to defend corruption' and the prime minister was late in deciding about Konrad Mizzi. It also reports that a historic general council of the PN opens today. Its focus will be on reforming the party.

l-orizzont says the authorities plan to attract 700,000 tourists by year's end after the tourism industry was ravaged by the impact of coronavirus. In other stories, it quotes former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat reacting to comments by shadow minister Jason Azzopardi and insisting he would not allow anyone to tarnish him. It also reports that new police commissioner Angelo Gafa' was successful in 97 per cent of the cases he investigated and prosecuted.