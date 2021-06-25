The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the UK has finally added Malta to its quarantine-free green list, in a major boost to the hard-hit tourism industry.

In a separate article, it reports that Malta has ended up being greylisted by FATF mainly because of “insufficient enforcement”, according to sources.

The Malta Independent also followed up the FATF greylisting, quoting the Malta Employers' Association, which referred to the move as a "terrible auto-goal for Maltese economy".

l-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by the General Workers' Union, which is calling for a collective, national effort to help Malta regain credibility.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Thursday reiterated his call for a national task force that would help Malta get off FATF's greylist.