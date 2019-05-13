The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta and Malta Today report how a petition calling for a confidence vote in PN leader Adrian Delia was signed by more than 200 party councillors and presented on Tuesday.

Times of Malta also quotes Matthew Pace saying he will not resign from the board of the Planning Authority. A court last week found that Mr Pace had a conflict of interest when he voted on the db project application, and the permit was therefore revoked.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by a recovering drug addict that he is still facing problems, but hopes to work with Caritas one day. Developments in the PN are carried as a secondary story.

l-orizzont reports that the State Advocate will be appointed by September following enactment of the law hiving off some of the powers currently enjoyed by the Attorney General. It also reports that specifications for road tarmac are to be changed.

In-Nazzjon says Neville Gafa' was present for a recent meeting with a Libyan government delegation during which visas were discussed. Mr Gafa' had been at the centre of a storm over alleged visa irregularities but denied involvement. The newspaper also highlights comments by the Chamber of Advocates that new construction site regulations were drawn up hastily