The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on friday.

Times of Malta highlights a call by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees for better protection for child migrants in Malta.

The Malta Independent says tourist establishments expect to see more Maltese guests this summer, but they will not make up for a drop in overseas tourists.

L-orizzont focuses on the new Children's Law and says it is all in the best interests of children. It also says that Labour Party president Daniel Micallef is considering a run to become deputy leader for party affairs.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a meeting of the PN national council which amended the party's statute. The changes were praised by party leader Adrian Delia as putting the PN in a better position to serve Malta.