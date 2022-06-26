The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the government is in talks with the owners of 10 properties around Malta and Gozo as part of its efforts to avoid several towns and villages ending up without a band club.

In another story, the newspaper says Anthony Scerri, a police inspector responsible for several high-profile corruption cases has resigned.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says families are scared to adopt Maltese children for fear of retribution.

MaltaToday says graduate lawyers are being asked to declare mental health problems.

Illum says parents of children with disabilities are having to pay for their children’s learning support educators because of a shortage in the state sector.

It-Torċa says the inflation rate is forecast to reach 2% in 2024.