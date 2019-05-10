The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, the Malta Independent and l-orizzont lead with the rent reform announced on Wednesday, where the government is setting a minimum one year contract, capping rent rises during the term of contracts and establishing notice periods.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that the construction industry is at a standstill amid questions on the new regulatory package announced on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent features the approval by the Council of Europe of a damning report on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law in Malta.

l-orizzont says new regulations on the avoidance of damage to third party properties have clarified questions about constructions site rules.

In-Nazzjon, however, reports that the new rules have complicated a situation which was already chaotic, and pushed property prices up. In another story, the newspaper also quotes the director of Caritas voicing opposition to the legalisation of the recreational use of Cannabis.