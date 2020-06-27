Swimmer and marine pollution activist Neil Agius dominates local newspapers’ front-page headlines this Saturday, with news of his incredible 28-hour swim between Sicily and Malta featuring on the front page of each local daily paper.

Times of Malta leads with the Finance Minister divulging that the FIAU is to be given more powers and allowed to investigate cases itself, rather than relying on the police to do so.

The Malta Independent also leads with comments made by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, quoting him as saying Malta is doing everything it can to avoid being greylisted by a financial crimes task force that forms part of Moneyval.

The newspaper also reports that Labour Party president Daniel Micallef, who is believed to be a frontrunner for the vacant post of deputy leader for party affairs, is coy about announcing his interest in the position.

L-Orizzont writes that a man accused of a Santa Lucija murder who fled to Morocco has yet to be extradited to Malta.

The newspaper also gives prominence to legal amendments which extend leave for people undergoing IVF to 60 hours.

In-Nazzjon leads with Nationalist Party Adrian Delia’s speech at a PN national conference on sports. Delia urged participants to have faith, telling them that anything was possible if they truly believed.