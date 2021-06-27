The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers

The Sunday Times of Malta says an “overwhelming majority” of countries expressed opposition to Malta being placed on a global watchdog’s financial crime grey list. In another story, the newspaper speaks to Malta International Airport’s CEO Alan Borg who says Malta’s addition to the UK’s quarantine-free travel list is a “game changer”, ahead of Wednesday’s expected bulk arrivals from Britain.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners saying that a collective effort is needed to get Malta off the grey list as soon as possible.

Il-Mument speaks to economist Jean Paul Fabri who says the country needs to work on a strategy that will once again place it on the right track.

Malta Today says that self-confessed Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder middleman Melvin Theuma's relatives are to be charged with money laundering and illegal gambling.

Illum says that tourism bookings from the United Kingdom have shot up in a few hours.

It-Torċa leads with a story about the Matić report which identifies abortion as a human right and which was approved by the European Parliament a few days ago.

Kullħadd quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela stressing the need to keep people at the centre of politics.