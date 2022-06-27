The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how almost half of the Armed Forces of Malta are still awaiting some form of redress over injustices they allegedly suffered pre-2013, despite a grievances procedure that has been pending since 2017.

Separately it also reports that the government has nominated the current head of the Privatisation Unit as the new Planning Authority chair.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports on Russian strikes on Kyiv for the first time in 20 days. In a separate article on its front page, the newspaper reports that international issues and Brexit bureaucracy have caused a medicine shortage.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by a rehabilitated drug user, while separately it reports on 442 people who tested positive for COVID on Sunday.

L-orizzont reports on challenges faced by businesses following the COVID pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The newspaper also refers to comments and concerns flagged by Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg over the proposed development at Ħondoq ir-Rummien.