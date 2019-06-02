These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Friday's newspapers:

Times of Malta delves into the impact of the introduction of a new legal notice for the construction industry, which has left many projects at a standstill. It also says that the prime minister has not yet taken a clear stand on whether he will start a murder inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, as recommended by the Council of Europe earlier this week.

The Malta Independent has the same two topics on its front page, with the same angle taken on the prime minister. On the legal notice, the newspaper says that there are not enough architects to cope with the new role of site technical officers imposed on them.

L-Orizzont also features the Council of Europe recommendation on an inquiry but quotes the prime minister pointing out that this could prejudice any court case. It also reports Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg saying that the legal notice is about safety first and foremost.

The Council of Europe vote was also featured on the front page of In-Nazzjon, which has Opposition Leader Adrian Delia saying it confirms that the culture of impunity is a threat to democracy, as well as pointing out that only Azerbaijan was the only country to defend Joseph Muscat's position.