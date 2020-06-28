The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says former prime minister Joseph Muscat plans to make his final exit from politics after the summer holidays, delaying previous plans to resign as a Labour MP as early as this month. In another story, the newspaper says tourism operators are anxious about business in the upcoming summer months, despite Malta’s flight ban being lifted on Wednesday, as pandemic fears decimate the country’s most important industry.

Malta Today says Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, told the police that the Electrogas deal was corrupt.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that Enemalta is defending the trebling price of Montenegro’s wind farm.

Illum says more than 200 people have become victims of online fraud since January.

Kullħadd speaks about a major embellishment plan for Wied iż-Żurrieq.

It-Torċa reports about the Court decision regarding Air Malta’s dismissal of 69 pilots.

Il-Mument says former minister Konrad Mizzi remains an anchor around Prime Minister Robert Abela’s neck.