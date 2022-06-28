The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.
Times of Malta reports how two lawyers were cleared on a technicality of trying to bribe a journalist. It also reports that an American couple plans to sue the Maltese government after being denied an abortion to end an unviable pregnancy. In a third story it quotes the tourism minister saying the number of policemen deployed to Paceville has been increased.
The Malta Independent says 135 doctors have signed a judicial protest calling for a revision of abortion laws.
In-Nazzjon reports that many ministers were found to have breached ethics rules in self-praising adverts in the Labour Party's newspaper, using public funds. It also reports that the police are investigating the ultimate destination of 28 kilos of cocaine found in a car over the past few days.
L-orizzont says an Italian investor plans to produce electric bikes in Malta. He will employ 90 people by 2025.
