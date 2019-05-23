These are the articles making front page headlines in this Saturday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that PN leader Adrian Delia is meeting with party councilors in a bid to shore up support, with a petition calling for a confidence vote in his leadership looming.

The newspaper also writes that the Planning Authority has approved 52,000 properties in the past five years alone.

The Malta Independent quotes Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, who challenged PN MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi to ‘speak to the authorities, not throw mud’ if he knew something about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. Dr Azzopardi had told the Council of Europe on Wednesday that the murder was ‘planned by people with access to the highest corridors of power’.

L-Orizzont highlights Planning Minister Ian Borg’s declaration that 318 construction sites around the country have resumed works. The newspaper also reports that Caritas is worried that synthetic drugs are becoming cheaper.

In-Nazzjon writes that construction rules are to be altered for the second time in a week, with minister Ian Borg having told architects he is willing to consider their suggested amendments to the revised laws.