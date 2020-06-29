Times of Malta reports how Enemalta has refused to explain how a review of the Auditor General’s critical report about the Electrogas power station contracts was assigned to Konrad Mizzi’s associate and friend David Galea, from Beat Ltd.

In another story, it reports how Prime Minister Robert Abela has stuck by his predecessor Joseph Muscat, insisting there is no problem with him staying on as a Labour MP.

The Malta Independent says that Prime Minister Robert Abela has denied knowledge of who owns the third secret company in Panama, Macbridge, which alongside with 17 Black, planned to deposit up to €2 million yearly into offshore structures set up by Mizzi and Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

In another story, it quotes an astrophysicist as saying that light pollution was getting worse every year.

L-orizzont leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s appeal for the proper use of the Parliamentary privilege. In another story, it says that Infrastructure Malta will soon sign a deal with Water Services Corporation over roadworks in roads which would have just been given a fresh coat of asphalt.

In-Nazzjon leads with Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia’s appeal to join the party and roll up their sleeves to work for a better country.

It also reports about a proposal he made for frontliners to be given three days extra vacation leave as appreciation for their part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.