The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says ministers have approved a national plan to spend €320 million in EU funding to help the country rally following the COVID-19 pandemic. In another story, the newspaper quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying Prime Minister Robert Abela must immediately denounce his predecessor, Joseph Muscat in the wake of the country’s greylisting by the FATF.

The Malta Independent says that food prices in Malta were 12.2% higher than the EU average in 2020.

L-Orizzont quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana saying he was convinced the country will soon be back on track.

In-Nazzjon leads with Grech’s call on the Prime Minister to denounce Muscat.