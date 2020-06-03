The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a massive shipment of unofficial Libyan currency seized in Malta last year will remain “under lock and key” on the island, despite diplomatic pressure to release it. In another story, the newspaper says a group of Turkish builders in Malta to work on the Fortina project for Ankara-based TACA Construction have run out of money after not being paid for the past five months.

The Malta Independent says Malta International Airport will be introducing social distancing technology alongside a designated surveillance team while it will also be limiting its operations to direct flights.

Malta Today says a Turkish construction company has left workers without pay for five months.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers’ Union has come up with a series of proposals for Monday’s extraordinary Budget.

In-Nazzjon says doubts, questions and criticism have been raised following Prime Minister Robert Abela’s press conference on Monday on the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.