The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Minister Carmelo Abela on Wednesday ignored questions in parliament over whether he had offered to resign following claims linking him to a failed HSBC Bank heist 11 years ago and whether he would sue for libel following those allegations. In another story, the newspaper says lawyers did not turn up for work at the Gozo law courts on Wednesday, forcing presiding magistrates to postpone all sittings.

The Malta Independent quotes the Nationalist Party saying that, if elected, it will buy Ħondoq land back and turn it into a national park.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on the libel court hearing Minister Carmelo Abela has filed against Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech stressing the need for the Prime Minister to take action about Carmelo Abela.